Ondo Crisis: Don’t Reshuffle Cabinet, APC Chieftain Tells Aiyedatiwa

A lawyer and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Barrister Sola Ajisafe, has counseled the acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, against changing the State Executive Council (EXCO).

While participating in a radio program called ‘Heart of the Matter’ in Akure, the state capital, Ajisafe claimed that the proposed reshuffling of the state executive council is intended to weaken Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and benefit his loyalists within the government.

Ajisafe said, “l heard it on good authority that the Acting Governor would redeploy the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, to the Ministry of Commerce while the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, would be posted to Culture and Tourism.”

Ajisafe emphasized that such a move goes against both the provisions of the 1999 constitution and the agreements made with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the peace meeting convened in Abuja.

He said, “Section 190 of the Constitution did not give the Deputy Governor the power to reshuffle the cabinet.

“The section gives the Acting Governor the right to act on behalf of the governor, not to override the decisions of the governor. There can’t be two governors at the same time.”

Ajisafe added that “the two memos that emanated from the office of the Acting Governor, including the freezing of the local governments and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) accounts and that the Chief of Protocol (COP) to Akeredolu are capable of undermining the office of the governor.

“These actions and the protest by non-state actors demanding the resignation of Akeredolu showed that Aiyedaiwa wanted to succeed his boss through any means.”

Ajisafe said that after President Bola Tinubu’s first meeting with the leaders over the crisis in the state, the acting governor made no effort to reconcile all the warring factions.

Instead, according to him, “Aiyedatiwa recruited non-state actors to protest to demand the resignation of Governor Akeredolu.

“These are the people who are not seen when they are needed but always come when their services are needed.

“When Owo was attacked, they were not seen. During covid 19, they were nowhere to be found.

“When herdsmen were on the prowl, they kept quiet. During the EndSARS protests in Ondo, they did not protest. They only came when they had an agenda to push.

“When they returned from Abuja the second term, and Aiyedatiwa was made the Acting Governor, these people said Akeredolu was incapacitated and that he should relinquish the seat.”

Ajisafe added, “Section 189 of the constitution talked about permanent incapacitation, not as freely being used by these people. These are the people who are pushing an agenda capable of rocking the boat of progress in Ondo State.”