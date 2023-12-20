NBA Shuts Courts Over Kidnap Of A’Ibom High Court judge

In protest of the kidnapping of Hon. Justice Joy Unwana, the Akwa Ibom state’s High Court Judge, and the murder of her orderly, the Nigeria Bar Association shutdown courts in the state on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls that on Monday night, around 8 p.m., gunmen abducted Unwana and her driver, Idorinyin Ekanem, along the Okobo-Esuk Inwang – Ndon Ebom route as they were returning to Uyo following a lengthy and final court session of the year. Her police orderly, was killed in the attack.

Leading the protesters in song and with placards bearing a variety of messages was NBA Chairman of Oron, Torosco Eyene Esq, who condemned the abduction of the High Court Judge.

He urged law enforcement organizations and state governor, Umo Eno, to make sure the judge is immediately released.

To maintain the independence, dignity, and efficacy of the country’s judiciary, Eyene also advocated for the provision of sufficient facilities.

He said, “The branch condemned in the strongest terms the criminal, wicked and evil act of kidnap of Hon Justice I Unwana on Monday, December 18, 2023, on her way to Uyo after a long and last family court session for the year, wherein she made far-reaching orders in favour of numerous abandoned children as the nation moves towards the forthcoming Christmas and new year celebrations.

“The branch condemned the bestial assassination of Justice Unwana’s Orderly Inspector ThankGod Edet who was murdered in the line of duty and consoled with the deceased ‘s family and the Nigeria police.”

The Eyene bemoaned the road had become a haven for criminals and kidnappers. He, however, urged the government to finish the road right away to stop similar incidents in the future.

On his part, Oron Branch pioneer chairman, Emmanuel Ukoh urged the state administration to look into the events that led to the judge’s abduction.