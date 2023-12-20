‘I Witnessed Wickedness From Family Members’ – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Tricia Eseigbe, has reflected on the wickedness she and her husband, Kingsley Kelly, faced from trusted family members, friends and domestic workers in the past years.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via Instagram on Wednesday, December 20, while celebrating her wedding anniversary.

She also thanked God for showing her family mercy and love, including genuine friends, colleagues and well-wishers who came through for them through the years.

She wrote, “What can I say? A lot of wickedness has happened all through these past years, from trusted family members to ungrateful staff we raised to domestic help who we gave space but wanted to occupy the entire house to friends who we supported and were there for when there was nothing but showed their awful colours just when they saw tiny oil wells that they didn’t know was shallow.

“Today I give God Almighty the praise for bringing us this far and showing us so much love and mercy. Take all the glory Lord for all your blessings and testimonies and miracles. Thank you most especially for your presence always.

“Also Thank you to all our genuine well-wishers, family, friends, colleagues, fans, and of course our awesome clients all through the years. We love you. Happiest wedding anniversary to us #THEKERRYS. Thank God We are still standing tall. #ItcanonlybeGOD.”