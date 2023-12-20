Ex-Defense Intelligence Agency Boss Seeks Stiffer Punishment For Kidnappers

Former Defense Intelligence Agency Director, Jeremiah Adamu has advocated for harsh penalties for those who abduct people in the country.

He claimed that the penalties currently in place for those found guilty were insufficient to dissuade criminals from perpetrating the crime.

Naija News reports that at the National Counter Terrorism Centre’s kidnapping conversation in Abuja on Wednesday, Adamu advocated for a constitutional amendment that would punish kidnappers more severely.

He said, “There should be an amendment of the constitution to ensure stricter and more stringent punishment for the offence of kidnapping. There is no such sanction for those who kidnap. To bring an end to kidnapping in the country the punishment must be strict.”

Adamu lamented that the security agencies in the country are overwhelmed, underfunded and are not motivated to work.

He further called for the need for security agencies to collaborate with community leaders to curb insecurity.

Adamu said, “Nigerian security is overwhelmed, they are underfunded, no enablement and motivation to work. These are the factors facing us in the fight against kidnapping. We also do not have much security that can penetrate every area. We have a lot of forests who is policing our forests? Our Security agencies have to collaborate with community leaders to curb insecurity. ”