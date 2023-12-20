‘Docility At Its Peak’ – Lamido Fires PDP Over Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its failure to intervene in the Rivers State crisis.

In a statement issued via his official Facebook page on Tuesday, Lamido slammed the PDP leadership over its total absence in the Rivers political saga.

He described the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the crisis involving PDP members as inconceivable, docility at its peak and lack of action.

Lamido said it was unimaginable that the opposition party would simply sit back and allow its fortunes to be taken over by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “Do we still have the National Working Committee of the PDP? Or better still, do we have a party called PDP?

“If we have one of the two, how come their total absence in the saga playing out in the PDP Family in Rivers? Is the docility of the leadership of the PDP so comatose to the extent that President Tinubu of APC, our sworn rival and opponent, is now the grand patriarch of the PDP?

“It is inconceivable that a political party will simply sit back and allow its fortunes to be taken over by a rapacious scavenger, the APC. What President Tinubu did in the so-called peace meeting is not brokering peace in Rivers State, but using his office to enhance the fortunes of his political party.

“Many areas are yearning for peace in the country where President Tinubu’s political expertise, sagacity, and wisdom are needed. What skills has he applied to stop the killings of citizens in Nigeria, which is his primary responsibility which he has conveniently looked away?

“Unwittingly the so-called peace accord in Rivers only planted the mines which will explode in the not-too-distant future with collateral consequences on the entire country. Asari Mujaheed Tokubo and Chief Edwin Clark alluded to this last week”

“The PDP National Executive should feel sufficiently embarrassed if not slighted by the action taken by President Tinubu to reward a political mercenary with PDP fortunes in Rivers State.

“More to the eternal shame of PDP NWC that a tribal voice of Ijaws through Chief Edwin Clark’s press conference has to be deployed to challenge the illegality and unconstitutionality of the peace accord.

“Like Chief Clark said in the press conference, if Tinbu as the then Governor of Lagos could stand up and fight President Obasanjo’s awesome power and personality and endure to overcome, can’t PDP do wise?

“The PDP must take off from where Chief Clark started to fight this illegality through our justice system and all other legal means possible!

“If the National Executive of the PDP does not have the nerve to stand up and protect its own, it should honorably step down to allow for the election of competent hands.

“To Gov Fabura of Rivers State, the document you signed was in an environment not friendly to real conflict resolution and it was presided over by the force of fear, intimidation, and blackmail. Therefore shred the document and toss it into the trash can.

“Gov Fubara may wish to know that President Tinubu, who chaired the meeting, was running with the deer and hunting with the hound!”