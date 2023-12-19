Wike Vs Fubara: Why Godfatherism Politics Has Continued To Rise – Robert Clarke

A renowned lawyer, Robert Clarke (SAN), has said the situation of godfatherism in the nation’s politics has continued to rise because of the present political system.

The elder statesman stated this on Tuesday during an interview on Arise News, while reacting to the the power tussle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Clark said the idea of independent candidacy in elections, where a candidate is free from political party affiliations, will solve the majority of the political issues in Nigeria.

He said, “The situation of godfatherism has arisen because of what we have on the ground, because we don’t have independent candidates. If an independent candidate had won the Local Government election in Nigeria, will the governor call him? Which party will discipline him if he does not answer?

“The question of independent candidates if attached and fought well for will not give rise to godfatherism. So, let us try and start from that which is necessary for us to survive our matters.”

Clarke also condemned the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly by Governor Fubara, who cited renovation as his reason for the action.

He said, “A governor cannot wake up in the morning and call his utility man, go and break that door. The man will ask him, where is the authority of the Local government? We don’t have such. The problem is that we Nigerians, we have allowed the politicians to subdue us with money, and that money is what is killing all of us. That money is killing all the elders. All the elders in Rivers State today, those who are supporting this, it’s all money, don’t listen to them.

“The violation of rights in Rivers State can be rectified by the people of Rivers State themselves. Let the big men in Rivers State, let them come out, call a rally, tell the people that we cannot continue to live when the properties of the state are being broken down by politicians.”