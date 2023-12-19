Foundation Of Nigeria’s Problems Lies In 1999 Constitution – Robert Clarke

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Robert Clarke, has characterized the 1999 Constitution as the fundamental cause of the nation’s challenges.

Clarke made this observation on Tuesday in response to the recent resolution achieved when President Bola Tinubu once again played a mediating role in addressing the crisis in Rivers State.

“The 1999 constitution is the cornerstone of our problems. In every area of political line, especially in the area of election, when the constitution restricts those who can come and be voted for or who can vote for, something must be wrong with that constitution. The problem today is not what the President says,” he said while answering Arise TV’s Good Morning Show questions.

He criticized Governor Siminalayi Fubara for demolishing the State House of Assembly complex.

“Why should a governor bring a caterpillar and bring down the state House of Assembly? Does that show sanity, and you voted for such a person?” he questioned.

When asked if the President has a constitutional role in solving sub-national matters, the SAN disclosed that Tinubu has no constitutional role in the matter.

“The constitutional role of the President in all these fracas, there should have been none. The only time the constitution allowed the Federal Government to put its mouth was during the First Republic,” he stated.

Clarke advocated for a constitutional amendment.

“All that we are running after today is power and money. Those two elements, where do you get them in Nigeria? They are only from politics.

“If you count down governors who have served in Nigeria since 2000, ask them to come show us their bank account, you will be shocked.

“We have to ask ourselves, is politics in Nigeria only meant for politicians? Why can’t people like us contest an election without joining a political party? Why do we need a political party? This is the problem we have in Nigeria today,” Clarke expressed.

He proposed amendments to three specific areas in the constitution: local government, election processes, and the criteria for party membership. Additionally, he questioned the dominance of political parties in Nigeria elections.

Story continues below advertisement



“Once you do the three areas in Nigeria today, I can assure you, you won’t hear about any court cases. This country will move forward,” he articulated.