‘We Are Ready To Face Any Consequences’ – Edwin Clark Rejects Tinubu’s Resolution On Rivers State Crisis

Prominent Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark has described the resolution reached on the political crisis in Rivers State as undemocratic, dictatorial, and one-sided.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Clark said the resolution brokered by President Bola Tinubu is not fair and only a fresh attempt to compensate the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for the role played in his 2023 election victory.

The elder statesman added however that the Ijaw nation would not accept any arrangement that would make the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara a servant to Wike as they are ready to deal with any consequence of the political crisis.

Clark while appealing to the youths to remain calm, threatened that the entire Ijaw nation is ready to go to court to resist any act of oppression which is targeted at turning Fubara, who is a democratically elected Governor into a political stooge of Wike.

He said: “I, Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as leader of the Ijaw nation, and as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), decided to hold this emergency press conference with the full authority of my people. We are prepared to face any consequences that may result in the political crisis in Rivers State.

“We will resist any attempt subtle, subterranean, covert, overt, to make an elected Ijaw son, Siminialayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, a servant, a stooge to Nyesome Wike, who had boasted that any attempt by the Governor to touch his so-called ‘Wike’s structure’, with the connivance and support of President Bola Tinubu, will be resisted by us.

“Like I said, we will go to court to resist this oppressive action using all available constitutional and legal means. It is on this note I wish to appeal to the youths who are aggrieved, to remain calm, as we will use legal means to dethrone this hydra-headed monster, called oppression.”