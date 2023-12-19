Tinubu’s Interference In Rivers Crisis Signifies State Capture – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis which has engulfed Rivers State for some weeks.

The human rights activist said the interference of President Tinubu in the political crisis has signified the capture of the South-South state.

Naija News reports the crisis which has caused a lot of political tension in Rivers state, saw Governor Fubara face-off against his predecessor and serving FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

However, President Tinubu, on Monday, resolved the lingering political impasse in the state during a meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, former governor Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders, held at the State House in Abuja.

Some resolutions were reached and agreed upon by the stakeholders who signed off after the meeting in the Aso Rock Villa.

In an interview on News Central on Tuesday, Sowore said the interference of the president in the Rivere impasse was illegal and unconstitutional.

The AAC chieftain stated that the Presidential Villa should not be the place to interfere in serious national and state matters.

He stated that the tussle between Wike and Governor Fubara was not about the people but about keeping and sharing their loot.

He said: “Tinubu’s interference signifies state capture. When you have undemocratic forces deciding for a majority of our people how to run the affairs of the state from where it should not be done.

“Aso Rock is not the place to interfere in serious national and state matters.

“The fight between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara is Not about the people but about keeping and sharing their loot.“