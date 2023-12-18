I’m Not Envious Of Peter Obi’s Popularity – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has denied claims that he is envious of his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Speaking during a space titled “MIC ON PODCAST” on Saturday, Sowore also stated that he is not obsessed with the former Governor of Anambra State and has no ill feelings towards him.

Sowore also claimed to be instrumental to the emergence of Obi as the LP presidential candidate, adding that he provided the document used to get the latter a spot in the party.

The media entrepreneur said he helped Obi by using his media platform, Sahara Reporters to expose all the plots by former President Obasanjo to remove him as Anambra governor.

He said: “If not for me, Peter Obi wouldn’t have become the candidate of the Labour Party. I was the one who provided the document that was used by Femi Falana (SAN) to get Peter Obi a spot in the Labour Party. And this is not the first time I helped Peter Obi.

“When he was governor, former President Obasanjo then wanted to remove him; I helped using Sahara Reporters to expose all the plots against him. How would I be obsessed about a candidate that I know is going to end up the way he ended?

“I don’t wish for what Peter Obi had (OBIdient Movement). I don’t wish for a movement that is not real. If they were real, why is it that when they were cheated, they couldn’t raise a finger? Some OBidients were able to scare a lot of people, especially on social media.

“Some people were afraid of them, but I was never afraid of them because I spoke my mind about Peter Obi regardless of what they did to me.”