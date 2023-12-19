‘This May Be The Beginning Of The Political Death Of Governor Fubara, Wike Is Going To Hurt Him Bad’ – Rufai Oseni

Reactions have continued to trail the resolution of the political crisis in Rivers State which was facilitated by the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

As earlier reported by Naija News, President Tinubu on Monday, resolved the lingering political impasse in Rivers State.

The president resolved the crisis during a meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, former governor Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders, held at the State House in Abuja.

After the meeting, some resolutions were reached and all parties agreed to a ceasefire agreement.

However, Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni believes the end of the matter is yet to be seen and the details of the resolution might have favoured Wike more than Governor Fubara.

Speaking on the development during an analysis of the situation during The Morning Show on Arise TV on Tuesday, Oseni stated that Wike would most likely go after Fubara politically.

He believes what Governor Fubara has done is an appeasement and Wike has gained from the ceasefire.

The journalist added that politicians are no gentlemen and the agreement on paper may not be respected at the end of the day as what transpired in Rivers State is a fight for power.

In his words, “This may be the beginning of the political death of Governor Fubara, Wike has gained from this ceasefire, Wike is going to go at him and hurt him bad.”

See the video.