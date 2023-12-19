‘There’s No Amount That Is Too Big To Pay For Peace’ – Gov Fubara Breaks Silence

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has declared that there is no price that is too much to pay for peace.

He added that he would continue to pay the price for peace to reign in Rivers State.

Naija News reports Fubara made the declaration on Tuesday at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founders Day ceremonies of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences in Iriebe Town, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The statement represents the first time the Governor would be speaking publicly since the resolution of the Rivers State crisis which was brokered on Monday by President Bola Tinubu.

Though some stakeholders believe Fubara got the short end of the stick and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike got a better deal, the Rivers State Governor declared on Tuesday that he is prepared to pay any price for peace to prevail.

He added that his administration would continue to make the provision of affordable healthcare and quality education a priority.

The governor said: “While some progress has been made, it is obvious that a lot still needs to be done to achieve our collective aspirations for universal access to quality education and healthcare for our people. I need not say that no society can progress without educated and healthy people.”