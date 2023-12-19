Seminarian Dies Days To Ordination After Cryptic Facebook Post

A seminarian of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Hillary Tobechukwu Eze, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Eze died barely one week before his ordination as a deacon, leaving the church, family and friends in great shock and grief.

Eze, who was meant to undergo the last step on December 23, 2023, before becoming a priest, died on Friday in a motor accident while on his way to the ordination retreat.

The deceased, an indigene of Ehalumona town in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, reportedly had an accident and died on the spot.

A few days leading to his death, Eze shared a Facebook post saying he did not understand the place he was heading to, yet he was rushing to the place.

Amid doubt or questions about where he was heading, Eze reassured himself that Jesus was leading the way.

He wrote, “I sincerely do not understand where I am heading to but I am rushing to that place. Why?

“Jesus is the one leading the way.

Another of his post read: “Dabere Chineke (God).

“Lord, I put my trust in you.”

In other news, a policeman attached to the Rivers State Police Command, Inspector Nelson Abuante has killed himself after he mistakenly shot dead a colleague in the process of arresting a suspect.

Naija News gathered Abuante and his colleague, Inspector Monday Gbaramana had gone to Nyogor-Lueku on Sunday to arrest one Mr. Akere Akpobari over some allegations made against him by his mother.

However, the suspect resisted arrest, leading to a brawl between him and the Policemen. In the process, Abuante mistakenly shot his colleague, Gbaramana who sustained serious injuries.

Following the gunshot, Abuante and Akere’s mother tried to rush the injured officer to the hospital but the car conveying them ran out of fuel and Gbaramana died before he could receive medical help.