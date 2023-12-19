PDP, Atiku, Ben Bruce Congratulate Saraki On His 61st Birthday

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has hailed former Senate President Bukola Saraki on his his 61st birthday.

Naija News reports that the former Senate President who turned 61 on Tuesday also got birthday messages from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Bayelsa Senator Ben Murray Bruce.

In his birthday message the Atiku who also served as the country’s vice president described Saraki as a true leader and friend.

“Happy Birthday, Dr. @bukolasaraki On this special day, I celebrate a true leader and friend. Your commitment to our nation and your remarkable contributions inspire many. May this year bring you continued success and boundless happiness,” Atiku wrote.

On his part, Ben Bruce described the former Senate president as a visionary leader.

“Today, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to a visionary leader and a cherished friend, Senator @bukolasaraki. Your dedication over the years to public service and relentless pursuit of progress have profoundly impacted our nation. May this your new year be filled with joy, health, and prosperity,” Bruce wrote.

The PDP in its message, described Saraki as a a courageous democrat, forthright politician, excellent administrator and very skillful professional who had remain steadfast in his commitment to the unity and stability of the nation.

The birthday wish by PDP read, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) felicitates with former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, @bukolasaraki as he marks his birthday today. Senator Saraki is a courageous democrat, forthright politician, excellent administrator and very skillful professional who remains steadfast in his commitment to the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.

“As a medical doctor, two-term governor of Kwara State, later President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and now in his roles as one of the leading lights in our country, Senator Saraki continues to demonstrate uncommon patriotism in the service of our nation and our great Party. Our Party recalls Senator Saraki’s role in stabilizing the National Assembly; reinforcing the Constitutional independence of the Legislature, adherence to Rule of Law and principles of good governance in the country.

Story continues below advertisement



“The PDP salutes Senator Saraki for his unrelenting contributions alongside other leaders of our Party in the quest to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of suppressive forces. On this special day, the PDP congratulates Senator Saraki and prays to God to bless him with many more years in good health, wisdom and vigour in the service of our great Party, fatherland and humanity.”