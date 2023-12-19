‘Oga At The Top’ NSCDC Officer, Shem Obafiaye Discusses Viral Remark’s Impact

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, Shem Obafiaye, known for his ‘Oga At The Top’ comment, has shared the psychological effects of the 2013 incident.

Naija News recalls that Obafiaye became a viral sensation after struggling to provide the NSCDC’s website during a live TV interview.

Years after the interview, Obafiaye reflects on the widespread memes and merchandise that stemmed from his remark.

Obafiaye when asked if the interview that resulted in his deployment affected him psychologically during an interview on Channels TV said, “Definitely, it has to because I had never gone through such in my life, but with the words of my cousin, ‘I know you have a future; if you are ready for national recognition, be ready for national embarrassment, harassment, and insults’.”

Obiafiaye noted that “Immediately after the interview—and I was changed—my principal, who is my commandant general, just asked me to rest. I was at home for one month rest before they moved me to Oyo State Command.”

Addressing the impact on his family, Obafiaye said his son often came home, mentioning being called ‘Oga at the Top’ by classmates.

Despite this, he emphasised that it was part of the experience, not a crime, and that he had not faced any negative consequences.

Reflecting on the reactions of colleagues and superiors, Obafiaye noted that they did not respond negatively.

Laughing over the replay of the video during the interview, he expressed forgiveness to those who made caricatures and acknowledged the influence of social media in the “new age.”

Story continues below advertisement



Ten years after the incident, Shem Obafiaye was last week promoted to the rank of Deputy Commandant-General and also revealed on the show that he has retired from service.