NSCDC Nab Three Suspects With Adulterated Diesel In Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended three individuals who were found in possession of 180 bags of counterfeit Diesel, commonly referred to as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

Naija News reports that the Akwa Ibom Command of the security agency confirmed that the products were cleverly concealed within kernel shells.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the State, Friday Ekerete, revealed that the NSCDC Anti-vandal squad successfully apprehended the three suspects on March 17th and 19th, 2024, along the Calabar-Itu Highway.

The statement reads: “In furtherance of the marching order to crack down on oil theft, and all forms of illegalities in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, the Akwa Ibom State Command of NSCDC has intensified its operations against vandals in the State.

“On March 17, Men of NSCDC Anti-vandal Squad at our checkpoint along Calabar-Itu highway apprehended two suspects conveying 100 bags of suspected adulterated automotive Gas Oil AGO (Diesel) in an open bucket trailer with Reg. No. FGE 680 ZS.

“The petroleum products were concealed with palm kernel shells to defy security intelligence. However, luck ran out when our personnel insisted on due diligence, which led to the discovery.

“Similarly, on March 19, another open bucket trailer with Reg. No. BB 825 XX, loaded with about 80 cellophane bags of AGO (25 litres each) and concealed with palm kernel shells, was impounded, and one suspect was arrested along the Calabar-Itu highway.

“The AGO from the preliminary forensic test is an Adulterated product. The suspects, Musa Shehu(29), Babayo Mohammed (25), and Ibrahim Mohammed (17), are currently undergoing investigation and have volunteered some useful statements.”

Ekerete mentioned that efforts to determine the origin of the products have been unsuccessful. The corps, however, has continued to intensify its efforts to uncover the perpetrators behind this economic sabotage.

The command confirmed that the investigation into the case of two suspects apprehended by the Nigerian Navy with 17 drums of Petrol on February 22, 2024, in the Mbo Local government area had been completed.

The suspects, the statement said, will be promptly taken to court for prosecution.

Furthermore, four individuals were detained for various offences. Additionally, the Corps personnel arrested Godwin Essang on March 15 at Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, for criminal trespass, fraud, and impersonation of a Police Officer.

“The suspect verbally threatened and forcefully collected the sum of N10,000.00 from one Blessing Sunday Obot in the evening of Thursday, March 14.

“The suspect harassed the victim, who was having a driving lesson at Unity Park, and asked to be paid N100,000.00 or he would arrest them.

“He collected N10,000 after the victim pleaded extensively. Thereafter, the victim lodged a complaint, which led to the arrest of the suspect,” the statement added.