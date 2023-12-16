‘My Oga At The Top’: NSCDC’s Obafaiye Promoted To Deputy Commandant-General

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has promoted a senior officer, Shem Obafaiye to the position of the Deputy Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Naija News gathered that Obafaiye was promoted alongside two of his colleagues as deputy commandants-general: Fasiu Adeyinka, ex-Kwara commandant, and Raji, ex-Imo commandant.

Tunji-Ojo who announced the promotion in a post on X, wrote, “As the chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), I decorated the three new Deputy Commandants General of the @official_NSCDC today.”

Naija News recalls that Obafaiye caught the attention of Nigerians after a notable interview on Channels Television in 2013.

Obafaiye during the interview was asked to state the website of the NSCDC for Nigerians who would like to get information about the agency.

He said, “The one (website) that we are going to make use of is going to be made known by my Oga at the top. Yes. I can’t announce one now, and my Oga says it’s another one that we are going to use.

“If you want to know about NSCDC as at now. Ok, www.nscdc…. That’s all.”

The interview became viral on social media, with music DJs spinning a ’remix’ of the interview and shirts with the ‘Oga at the top’ logo’ being sold on online stores.

Obafaiye would go on to be replaced as the NSCDC’s Lagos state commandant with Clement Adesuyi of the Oyo State Command succeeding him.