Benue Gov, Hyacinth Alia In Closed-Door Meeting With Defence Chief

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, is presently engaged in a private discussion with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

While the specific reason for this official visit has not been disclosed to the public, a trusted aide of the governor revealed to Daily Trust that it primarily revolves around security matters in the state during the festive season.

Naija News understands that Governor Alia arrived at the Defence Headquarters at approximately 1:19 pm on Tuesday, accompanied by government officials from Benue State.

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo have threatened to recall the lawmaker representing the federal constituency, Philip Àgbese, for removing the portrait of the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, from his office.

Last week, in a video spotted by Naija News, the lawmaker ordered the immediate removal of Governor Alia’s portrait from his office.

Agbese, in the video, could be heard saying, “Today, I’m removing the portrait of Alia from my office because he’s not fit to be our leader. He has no respect for democracy, no respect for the Constitution.”

He pointed to the portrait of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Gorge Akume, in his office and said he is the leader of the APC in the state.

He described the SGF as a fair and just man who has earned his respect.

However, the APC stakeholders in the state have described Agbese’s action as a disgraceful and embarrassing exhibition of crude politics hugely detested by constituents.

The spokesman of the APC stakeholders, Charles Onazi, said Agbese should apologise to Governor Alia or face recall.

He said, “We wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from any actions that undermine the dignity of public figures, especially the esteemed office of the executive governor of Benue State.

“It is paramount that Hon. Philip Agbese understands the gravity of his actions and swiftly undertakes these remedial measures to restore dignity to his office and the faith of the constituents he represents.

“Failure to issue a public apology within a reasonable timeframe may leave us with no choice but to consider initiating a recall process.

“We believe in the importance of responsible and ethical leadership, and we hope that he will take the necessary steps to rectify as he has been asked to tender an unreserved apology to the Benue State Gov. Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.”