Two Killed As Police Clash With Hoodlum In Rivers State

A man simply identified as Nuhu was fatally shot during the weekend by police operatives after he allegedly embarked on a shooting rampage in the Ada George area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Naija News understands that the incident occurred on Saturday when Nuhu reportedly stabbed a police inspector multiple times and seized his AK-47 rifle. Reports indicate that Nuhu, who is believed to be a scavenger, also attacked another police officer who attempted to intervene before fleeing the scene.

According to The PUNCH, residents of the area and police operatives pursued Nuhu until he disappeared from their sight.

However, upon reaching a location known as ‘Boro Pit,’ Nuhu reportedly began firing indiscriminately with the stolen rifle, resulting in the death of an innocent bystander.

The police operatives arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting took place.

Upon spotting the policemen, Nuhu reportedly became aggressive and engaged them in a shootout. The confrontation ended when the police successfully neutralized the assailant.

“This man (Nuhu) was believed to be on drugs. Even when the policemen saw him, he tried to shoot them and they repelled and shot him dead,” said a source who pleaded anonymity.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, told journalists that the unidentified man shot by the miscreant and the latter shot by the operatives died.

Iringe-Koko said, “The Rivers State Police Command on November 16, 2023, at about 1500 hrs received a message from DPO Rumukpakani Division that one hoodlum (male) identity yet unknown, ran towards Inspector Ade Rotimi attached to the APC pin-down point by Ada George Road with three others, suddenly stabbed him multiple times on his head, and collected his rifle.

“He also injured one Inspector Bala Yusuf on his hand and ran towards the Boro Pit Area.

“He started firing indiscriminately and shot two unidentified civilians before operatives swooped on him and prevented him from creating more havoc,” she added.