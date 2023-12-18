Troops Rescue 13 kidnap Victims, Arrest 11 Suspects In Zamfara

The Joint Task Force, North-West, Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) forces have apprehended 11 suspected logistical suppliers to a well-known terrorist leader in Zamfara State and freed 13 kidnapped victims.

The combined troops on December 17, 2023, began a search and rescue operation along the Gobirawan Chali and Dangulbi areas along the Dansadau axis in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, according to a statement released on Monday by the spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji Captain Yahaya Ibrahim.

Naija News reports that during the operation, the troops rescued 13 kidnapped victims who had been abandoned by the fleeing terrorists in the late hours of Sunday.

Additionally, it stated that at Kwanar Boko in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, 11 suspected terrorists’ logistical supplies working with Halilu Sububu a well-known terrorist were detained.

The rescued victims, who are presently receiving medical attention and debriefing, are all from Mutunji village in Dansadau Emirate in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The statement read, “All the rescued victims were handed over to representative of the Zamfara State government to unite them with their families.”

“The resilient troops also cleared a notorious terrorists’ hideout at Gidan Jaja in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.

“The suspects were arrested while conveying 127 bags of grains in 2 Canter trucks belonging to a Terrorists kingpin Halilu Sububu. However, the arrested suspects are undergoing preliminary interrogation.”