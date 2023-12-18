‘They Are Threatening To Destroy Me’ – Peter Obi Raises Alarm

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has alleged that some people in the country are threatening to destroy him if he doesn’t look away from happenings on the political scene in Nigeria.

The former Anambra State Governor however insisted that he remains unbothered by such threats.

According to him, if he is taken away, other people will continue from where he stopped.

Naija News reports Obi made the submission on Sunday while speaking on a Twitter space interaction, Parallel Facts.

“I know the pains of being OUT when I can be IN. And people, telling me to look away or else they’d destroy me. But I am not fazed by all of those,” the LP flagbearer said.

“When they take Peter Obi away, other people will take over from where I stopped,” he added.

Peter Obi Reveals Reason For Ethnic Division In Nigeria

In a related development, Obi also speaking during the Twitter space interaction, said the ethnic division in the country is strictly due to transactional politics.

The LP flagbearer stated that even though all countries are divided, they will have to move from consumption to production so that people’s hard work and talents can match their opportunities.

He called on the politicians in the country to stop the politics of sharing and start productive economies, which would allow people to trade with each other, and become richer and strife would reduce drastically.

Story continues below advertisement



Obi stated that he is only desperate to see the country work for all Nigerians, adding that he is not desperate to be President.