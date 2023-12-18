Peter Obi Reveals Reason For Ethnic Division In Nigeria

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said the ethnic division in the country is strictly due to transactional politics.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State stated this on Sunday night while speaking on a Twitter space interaction, Parallel Facts.

The LP flagbearer stated that even though all countries are divided, they will have to move from consumption to production so that people’s hard work and talents can match their opportunities.

He called on the politicians in the country to stop the politics of sharing and start productive economies, which would allow people to trade with each other, and become richer and strife would reduce drastically.

Obi stated that he is only desperate to see the country work for all Nigerians, adding that he is not desperate to be President.

He said: “The ethnic division in Nigeria is strictly due to transactional Politics. All countries of the world are divided, but you have to move from consumption to production so that people’s hard work & talents can match their opportunities.

“If we stop the politics of sharing & start productive economies, people will trade with each other, become richer & strife will reduce drastically.

“Nigeria is a sinking Titanic, only the rich are dancing! The poor are fighting for survival.

“Africa has no reason to be poor. The only continent of the world that we can say has a future is Africa. This is because we have all the deposits and natural resources enough to be prosperous.

“ I am not desperate to be president of Nigeria, I am desperate to see Nigeria work.”