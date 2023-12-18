Rivers Crisis: ‘If I Go Down, Who Will Protect My People?’ – Wike Sues For Peace With Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed interest in accepting peace following the political crisis with Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.

Naija News reports that the immediate past governor of Rivers State disclosed this at his residence in Port Harcourt while addressing the traditional rulers of Ogbaland who visited him on his 56th birthday.

According to Wike, no politician will fold his hands and allow himself to be dragged down; hence, he and his team would accept peace.

The Minister added that if he and his team are dragged down, there will be nobody to protect his people or talk about their interests.

He said, “No politician will fold his hands and allow himself to be dragged down.

“I and my team would accept peace, but we won’t allow ourselves to be dragged down because when we go down, who will protect our people. Who will talk about our own interest.”

Meanwhile, amid the political tension in the South-South state, the Rivers State Government has advised political godfathers to carry themselves with respect, dignity and grace.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, stated this over the weekend at a dinner Night organised to celebrate the 2023 annual Week of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ).

Story continues below advertisement



Johnson has advised godfathers in the state who want to copy the political dynasty of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to follow his positive principles of allowing their loyalists in elected positions to lead the people without bringing them down.