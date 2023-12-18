Wike Vs Fubara: Godfathers Should Copy Tinubu’s Political Principles – Rivers Govt

Amid the political tension in the South-South state, the Rivers State Government has advised political Godfathers to carry themselves with respect, dignity and grace.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, stated this over the weekend at a dinner Night organised to celebrate the 2023 annual Week of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ).

Johnson has advised godfathers in the state who want to copy the political dynasty of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to follow his positive principles of allowing their loyalists in elected positions to lead the people without bringing them down.

He said: “Those who are copying President Bola Tinubu’s style should also copy the case of former Governor Ambode in Lagos. When Tinubu did not want Ambode to return as Governor of Lagos, he kept quiet and allowed him to govern Lagos but only waited patiently for him to seek the party ticket for his second tenure, and it was denied him. So if you want to copy, try and copy well.”

Johnson, who represented Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the event, pointed out that the political challenges the governor is facing are part of the burden of leadership.

He said despite the hurdles, the people of Rivers state have shown their support to Fubara, which was seen last week Friday at the flag off of 20,000 housing units at Mbodo, Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the event was like a political rally where a large crowd of people trooped to cheer the Governor despite the ongoing political crisis and mass resignations of Commissioners.

The commissioner assured that the governor is not a very loud person but believes in “Talk and do” and is very strong-willed and focused on delivering the mandate to his people.