Oborevwori Makes Fresh Appointments In Delta State

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has given his approval for the appointment of individuals to serve on the boards of the State Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, it was revealed that the governor appointed Apostle Sylvanus Okorote as the Chairman of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, with Rev. Fr. Christopher Ekabo taking on the role of Secretary.

Additionally, Archbishop Godday Iboyi, Rev. Justin Okoroji, Rev. Monday Madukwe, Ven. Robert Oziwele and Dr Ngozi Patricia Buzugbe have been appointed as members of the board.

The Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board will be led by Chairman Anwalu Tukur, with Dr Ismaila Okundaye serving as the Secretary. Additionally, Suleiman Jauro, Dr Ibrahim Afolabi, Hajiya Maryam Nabiri, and Garba Sam Clark have been appointed as members of the board.

Naija News reports the appointments were confirmed in a statement issued in Asaba yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, State Protocol Matters, Nelson Tetsola.

Furthermore, the Executive Assistant on Orientation and Communication to the governor, Dr Wilfred Latimore Oghenesivbe, in a goodwill message to all newly appointed members of the State Christian Pilgrims and Welfare Board, said the state will accomplish tremendous results in interdenominational spiritual upliftment and pilgrims’ welfare under the new leadership.

Oghenesivbe, who doubles as the Head of Delta State Orientation Bureau (DSOB), emphasized that Oborevwori has once again showcased his steadfast dedication to collaborating with all Christian denominations in the state.

Story continues below advertisement



This commitment, he said is evident in the diverse representation of the new board members across the three senatorial districts, which is a result of his well-deserved appointments.