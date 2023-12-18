Nigerian Navy Begins Fresh Direct Short Service Recruitment Exercise (See How To Apply)

The Nigerian Navy has announced that is it receiving applications from suitable Nigerians for enlistment through the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 29.

The statement which was signed by the Navy Secretary and shared on Monday via the Navy’s official account on the X platform, disclosed that online registration for the recruitment exercise starts on 27th December 2023 and ends on 7th February 2024.

The statement added that the recruitment is for Medical, Engineering, Legal and ICT departments only.

As part of the general requirements, the statement noted that applicants must possess a minimum of second-class upper division for First Degree holders and Upper Credit for HND holders.

The applicants must also be between the ages of 22 and 28 years of age by 25th March 2024 except medical officers who should not be more than 30 years.

Interested persons can apply at https://www.joinnigeriannavy.com/ when the portal goes live.

