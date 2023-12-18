I’m Being Threatened For Rejecting Huge Offers To Stop Condemning Tinubu’s Govt – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said he will not stop being the face of the opposition in the country.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State made this known on Sunday night while speaking on a Twitter space interaction, Parallel Facts.

Obi stated that he has been getting mind-blowing offers to stop condemning the Bola Tinubu administration, saying that he was being threatened for rejecting the mind-blowing offers.

He, however, did not reveal the identity of the individuals or groups who made him the offers.

The former governor claimed that the Tinubu government was plotting to destroy him and plan negative things against him for refusing their offers.

Obi, therefore, stated that he was ready to continue to stand and sacrifice for the right thing to be done in the country, insisting that he was not afraid of death.

He said: “The offers I’ve been getting from these people are mind-blowing. I have refused, & they are ready to plan negative things against me! But I’m ready to continue to stand & sacrifice for the right thing.

“As I keep telling people, when they say, ‘Peter you’re putting your life in danger’ if I die at sixty-something, I did not die a young person. Some people died in their twenties, thirties and forties. And I have kids who are now graduates and doing their own things.

“If I go today it’s fair enough; as long as I don’t deviate from these things that I said from the day I decided to get in government.

“I will always be on the right path.”