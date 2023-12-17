Rivers Crisis: Assembly Speaker Sends Names Of 25 Lawmakers To INEC For Their Seats To Be Declared Vacant (Full List)

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ehie Ogerenye Edison has forwarded the names of 25 lawmakers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their seats to be declared vacant.

The Speaker in his letter, requested INEC to declare their seats vacant and conduct a bye-election in their constituencies for them to be replaced.

Naija News reports Edison is the Speaker loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The names of lawmakers forwarded to INEC are those who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a result of the political crisis rocking Rivers State which has pitched Governor Fubara against his predecessor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Edison in the letter said his request is based on the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a resolution of the House at the 90th legislative sitting of the Rivers State House of Assembly held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2023.

He also attached copies of audio, visuals and print pieces of evidence of their defection.

The Speaker in his letter urged INEC to implement the request speedily and accordingly.

