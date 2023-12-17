If Wike Defect To APC, He Will Be Frustrated – Ex-Reps Member, Takori

A former House of Representatives member, Sani Muhammad Takori, has disclosed that Nyesom Wike would face frustration and humiliation if he joins the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker, who represented Bukkuyum/Gummi Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to consider the option of joining the APC.

In an interaction with journalists on Saturday in Gusau, the state capital, Takori noted that when Abdulahi Adamu assumed the role of APC national chairman, he encountered frustration from higher authorities.

He pointed out that with 27 Rivers State lawmakers loyal to Wike, having defected, there are strong indications that the minister might also switch to the APC.

Takori further said, “If the 27 State lawmakers later decide to reject godfatherism, then Wike will be on his own”.

He expressed concern that the minister has generated significant political tension in Rivers State.

“Though the APC leaders are wooing him to defect to the party, even promised to make him the leader of the party in his State, but if he defects, sorry will be his second name.

“If Wike defects to APC, he will meet his equals with different characters; if he is a betrayer, he will see betrayers, and if he is wicked, he will also meet more wicked people than himself,” he added.

The APC leader counseled Wike to stay within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).