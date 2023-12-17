DPO’s Murder: If Tinubu Fails To Arrest Wike, Every Murder Suspect In Prison Should Be Set Free – Timi Frank

Former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to arrest and investigate the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his alleged involvement in the death of Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division in Rivers State, Bako Angbashim.

Naija News reported that the lawmaker representing the Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in Rivers State, Boma Goodhead, had accused Wike of assassination and syphoning $300 million in funds for the development of Ogoniland.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, during a protest last Friday, called on security agencies to investigate Wike and bring him in for questioning over alleged involvement in Angbashim’s death.

However, Frank, in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, said if Tinubu fails to arrest Wike and set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the DPO’s killing, then every murder suspect in Nigeria prison should be set free.

Frank argued the investigation must not be done in secret, urging the National Human Rights Commission and the International Criminal Court to take up the matter and invite Goodhead to reveal further details about the allegation.

He said, “If the President fails to take action or do the right thing, by arresting Wike and setting up a judicial panel of inquiry, I demand that every murder suspect in Nigeria that is already in prison or that is being tried should be set free.

“This is because nobody is above the law, and we are all Nigerians. So we expect equal justice for all Nigerians.

“The investigation must not be done in secret. It must be thorough and the findings made public because Hon Goodhead has offered to reveal further details when invited by any of the security agencies concerning the allegation.

“Justice must be given to the family of this police officer who was killed. This is not the time to protect or hide anybody.

“We are calling on the National Human Rights Commission and the International Criminal Court to take up this matter and invite the Honourable Member who made this allegation to hear her out and thereafter take up the case to ensure that Wike is held accountable for the death.”