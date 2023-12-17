Buhari Is My Friend – President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described former Nigerian leader and his predecessor in office, Muhammadu Buhari as his friend.

Tinubu gave the description in a statement on Sunday via his account on the X platform to celebrate Buhari’s 81st birthday.

While praising Buhari’s service to Nigeria including the construction of various infrastructures, President Tinubu added that he appreciates the former President’s friendship and support for his administration.

He described Buhari as an icon of truth, justice, and patriotism and wished him strength and longevity.

“Today, I celebrate my friend, former President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari – an icon of truth, justice, and patriotism, on his 81st birthday.

“I recall his service to the nation at various times as Head of State and President. His leadership and meritorious service have significantly shaped our nation. We recall his unparalleled infrastructural achievements, including new airports, railway lines, seaports, dams, power stations, expressways, mega-bridges, and Nigeria’s first national social investment program. His dedication to modernizing defence and enhancing food security has been transformative.

“As he celebrates his 81st birthday, I appreciate his friendship and support for my administration. While wishing him longevity and strength, I can assure that the dream of a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria will be realized.

“Happy Birthday, President Buhari!,” Tinubu wrote.