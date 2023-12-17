Akeredolu: Ondo Assembly Should Invoke Doctrine Of Necessity – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has asked the Ondo State House of Assembly to invoke the doctrine of necessity against ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Addressing Ondo residents at a town hall meeting in Akure, the state capital, on Saturday, Sowore said Akeredolu did not sign or write any letter transmitting power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The media entrepreneur asked the state House of Assembly to show state residents the letter purportedly written by the ailing governor asking his deputy to act as governor in his absence.

Sowore argued that since Akeredolu allegedly could not write a letter to resign or hand over power to his deputy, the lawmakers should remove him from office.

He said: “It is too late for Akeredolu to resign. He is incapacitated. Let him go home and take care of himself.

“I’m no longer demanding his resignation because it is clear that he is incapable of even resigning.

“We are not satisfied with the way and manner he handled the power. We want the proper invocation of the doctrine of necessity so that Akeredolu can go home and take care of himself.”

Naija News reports that the Doctrine of necessity is the application of certain principles or actions to forestall order in a particular situation even when such principles do not align with the stipulated laws.

In 2010, the senate invoked the doctrine of necessity to declare Goodluck Jonathan as the acting president when the then President, Umaru Yar’Adua failed to transmit power when he went on a prolonged medical vacation.

Story continues below advertisement



The prolonged absence of Yar’Adua and his failure to hand over power to Jonathan created a vacuum in the country’s leadership.