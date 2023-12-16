‘You’re Not An Actor If You Can’t Kiss On Screen’ – Veteran Actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

Veteran Nollywood actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, has asserted that any Nollywood star who cannot kiss on screen is not an actor.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a recent interview with TVC, referencing a colleague who boasted about not kissing in movies despite spending decades in the movie industry.

In the snippet making the rounds online, Ajai-Lycett emphasized that a true actor should be willing to embrace all aspects of their craft, including on-screen kissing.

The movie star added that it is important to separate personal preferences when playing a role because one must embody the character they are playing.

In other news, Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe has opened up on her sexual harassment experience in the movie industry.

She lamented that things were so bad for her, that she considered quitting Nollywood.

The thespian recalled an encounter with a randy producer that almost made her give up on her acting career.

She shared her experience during the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast co-hosted by her and reality star, Tolani Baj.

She revealed how a big producer tried to sexually molest her and she ran out of his office.