Supreme Court Had Powers To Grant Kanu Bail — Ananaba

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Paul Ananaba, on Friday, acknowledged the Supreme Court’s capability to grant bail to the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

After an appeal court dismissed charges against Kanu, the Federal Government appealed, leading to the Supreme Court ruling for a trial.

Appearing on Channels Television, Ananaba noted public anticipation for Kanu’s release and suggested the Supreme Court had the authority to grant it.

Ananaba said, “I believe the Supreme Court had all the inherent powers to take any decision in the best interest of the country.

“My expectations would have been that, having found out that the way the arrest was done wasn’t approved by the Supreme Court, having found that the invasion of Kanu’s residence and all that wasn’t acceptable, I had expected that Nnamdi Kanu should stand his trial, but the Supreme Court also had the right and the powers to have granted him bail on some certain conditions.

“When the Supreme Court had found that that bail was wrongly revoked, I believe the Supreme Court would have made a consequential order in that order that ‘that bail be restored’.

Story continues below advertisement



“I believe the Supreme Court would have made a consequential order in that order that ‘that bail be restored’ when the Supreme Court had found that that bail was wrongly revoked.”