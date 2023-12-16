LP Speaks On Defection Of 27 Rivers Lawmakers

The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the defection of 27 lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News recall that various political stakeholders have claimed that the defection of the lawmakers automatically means that they have lost their seats in the legislature.

Speaking on the situation during an interview with The Sun, LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh opined that the House of Assembly has the powers as bestowed on them by the Constitution in Section 109, subsection 1(g) to declare seats vacant when the occupiers cross-carpet.

He insisted that it is lawful and constitutional for the speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Edison Ehie to declare the seats of the lawmakers vacant.

According to him, “When you contest election under a particular party, you have to serve out that particular seat before you defect. If by any reason you want to leave, you have to drop the ticket because it is the party that sponsored you. You didn’t come on your own.

“What the constitution says is two-thirds of legal members of the state assembly. And as it is now, the legal members of the state assembly in Rivers State are six because the other 27 have given up their positions. They are no longer members.

“They are former members. And what is remaining now is only six members and two third of those six members can make decisions. It is lawful.

Story continues below advertisement



“And the law has already recognized Ehie as the Speaker of the state. So whatever thing Ehie takes with that body of five or six is correct and is lawful and constitutional.”