Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi Heavily Criticized Over ‘Iyalaya’ Comment

After a particular video of her ministering went viral, well-known Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi faced harsh criticism from Nigerians.

Tope Alabi was heard in the video uttering the word ‘Iyalaya,’ which the Yorubas consider obscene.

The seasoned gospel singer, who was praising another veteran gospel singer, Bola Are, claimed that Mama is an elder to her, just as she is to some people in the industry.

The award-winning artist continued to use the phrase ‘iyalaya,’ which is commonly linked with touts. She urged her audience to honour Are’s talent and inventiveness, stressing that the renowned gospel singer had worked hard to earn the honour.

Expressing surprise at the Gospel artist for using the phrase, @iamthommie wrote, “Wait after this she will now say “lift up your holy hands and worship the king of kings? Chai.”

On his part, @victorbademosi tagged the gospel singer as a shameless, envious and malicious gospel singer

“She’ll unfailingly do that. A shameless mature, envious and malicious gospel singer,” he wrote.

Deyemi of Lagos wondered why the singer was still fighting others after God has lifted her

“God has lifted her yet she’s still fighting others over what is the Gospel competition??” he wrote

On his part, @TheOgbeniOpa suggested that the development was an indication that there is a huge war in the christian-dom

“Lol There is a huge war in the Christian-dom. In this war I run away from with my shoes in my hands. They will lay hands, prophecy, anoint, pray & yet ! Something else is going on backdoor,” he wrote.

@YemieFash suggested that the singer was yet to recover from her fracas with her colleague Alaseyori.

“It appears that she is still dealing with the aftermath of the confrontation with Alaseyori. On a related note, Bola Are’s hat should definitely be the center of attention at that event,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, has asserted that any Nollywood star who cannot kiss on screen is not an actor.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a recent interview with TVC, referencing a colleague who boasted about not kissing in movies despite spending decades in the movie industry.

In the snippet making the rounds online, Ajai-Lycett emphasized that a true actor should be willing to embrace all aspects of their craft, including on-screen kissing.

Story continues below advertisement



The movie star added that it is important to separate personal preferences when playing a role because one must embody the character they are playing.