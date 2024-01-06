‘She Got To My House, And I Accepted Her Wholly’ – Yemi My Lover Speaks On Relationship With Tope Alabi

Ace Yoruba Nollywood actor, Yemi Ayebo, popularly known as Yemi My Lover, has opened up on his relationship with Gospel singer, Tope Alabi.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in an interview with his colleague, Abiola Bayo, on her Youtube show, ‘Talk to B’, recounted how his relationship with Tope Alabi began.

According to him, Tope Alabi is among those who passed through him in the entertainment industry, stressing that it took over two years before they met.

Yemi said he accepted Tope wholly because she was hardworking and had musical talent but wasn’t good at acting.

He said, “Tope Alabi is one of those who passed through me, in the industry. We are both good to each other. I remember that year she said it herself when she got to my house that she had been looking for me for over a year or two. I said the other time that we don’t know the value of what this work carries.

“You might want to see an artiste then, and you will be searching for two years or more before you see them. Eventually, she went through a lot to see me and she got my place and I accepted her wholly because she was hardworking and gifted with music. When she was with me, we used to go to their house in Oshodi.

“We can go away for a week or 2 and her mother wouldn’t be worried or bothered because she had already handed her over to me. Because I am not that rubbish artiste, that cannot be trusted with girls. When she was with me, I saw her musical talent, but she wasn’t that good at acting.”