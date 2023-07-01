Aboru Aboye: Gospel Music Veteran, Aragbaye Calls Out Tope Alabi For Controversial Song Lyrics

Gospel singer, Funmi Aragbaye, a veteran in the industry and the current Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Gospel Musician Association of Nigeria, has criticized popular singer Tope Alabi for her controversial use of the term ‘aboru aboye’ in a new song, a term usually used by Ifa worshippers.

In a recent viral video, Alabi was shown performing a song using this phrase, sparking a public debate.

Aragbaye, in response, expressed that Alabi is acting as if she is above God.

In a phone conversation with Punch, Aragbaye shared her views about Alabi.

“Tope Alabi believes she is above everyone and God. She is not a member of GOMAN, nor any other gospel association. She believes she’s too good for that. She’s not committed to anyone; she is neither here nor there.”

Aragbaye added that Alabi’s actions reflect a larger issue. “People are taking God for granted due to the merciful nature of God. Many people today are just worshipping God with their mouths; their hearts aren’t in it.”

She also raised concerns about the quality of preaching, stating, “Most people preaching do not know what they are preaching about. They just suddenly appeared on the scene.”

Aragbaye, whose hit song “Mo Gbo Ipe Olorun (Divine Call)” was popular in the 1990s, laid part of the blame on the media.

She believes that despite Alabi’s repeated missteps, the media has continually promoted her.