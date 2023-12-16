Appeal Court Upholds Four Sokoto PDP Reps Elections

The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision supporting the election of four of its House of Representatives members.

The spokesperson of PDP, Hassan Sayinnawal, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

The statement reads, “Our great party, the PDP in Sokoto State, wishes to express our joy over the victory of the party’s candidates in the 2023 National Assembly election at the Appeal Court of Nigeria.

“We wish to congratulate the following members of the PDP for having their mandate upheld at the end of the legal process.

”Mani Katami – Binji Silame Federal Constituency; Abdussamad Dasuki – Kebbe – Tambuwal Federal Constituency; Sa’idu Bargaja:- Isa – Sabon-Birni Federal Constituency and Bashir Gorau – Goronyo Gada Federal Constituency.

“The PDP views this development as proof of the confidence and support that the teeming electorate of Sokoto State repose in our party and its candidates and the preference of the masses of our dear state for our purposeful, progressive philosophy of governance.

“Our party enjoins the people to sustain their support for our shared lofty ideals and the confidence that their mandate, which was clearly expressed in the 2023 elections, will be salvaged and upheld through the ongoing judicial processes at all levels.”

The party’s candidate in Binji/Silame Federal Constituency, Mani Katami, was declared the winner of the 2023 general elections by the appeal court to replace the All Progressives Congress candidate who was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Also, on Saturday, the court affirmed the election of Abdulsamad Dasuki, and Bashir Gorau as members representing the Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency and Gada/Goronyo federal constituencies respectively.

The court also announced the candidate of the party for Isa/Sabon Birmi federal constituency, Saidu Bargaja, as the winner against the APC member, late Honourable Abdukadir Jelani Dambuga, who occupied the seat until his death following a brief illness about two months ago.

Meanwhile, the court of appeal also on Saturday declared the election of another PDP member of the House, Umar Yabo, representing the Yabo/Shagari federal constituency inconclusive and ordered a rerun in 26 polling units in the constituency.