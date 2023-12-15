Wike Keeps Mum As Eight Commissioners Resign From Fubara’s Cabinet

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has kept mum on the resignation of eight commissioners from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that the eight commissioners resigned from Fubara’s cabinet on Thursday and have tendered their resignation letters.

Some of the commissioners stated that they resigned because of personal reasons that may require their immediate attention, while others stated family reasons for their decision.

The resigned commissioners are loyalists of the FCT minister and were part of his administration as the Governor of Rivers State.

The commissioners who have resigned include Dr. Gift Worlu (Housing), Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (Justice), Dr Des George-Kelly (Works), Emeka Woke (Special Duties), and Inime Aguma (Social Welfare and Rehabilitation).

Other Commissioners are Isaac Kamalu (Finance), Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education), and Jacobson Nbina (Transport).

As of the time of filing this report, the FCT minister has not issued any statement regarding the mass resignation of his loyalists and also refused to grant interviews on the matter.

Wike has also yet to respond to the demolition of the Rivers Assembly complex by the Fubara-led government.