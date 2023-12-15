Connect with us

Nigeria News

Wike Keeps Mum As Eight Commissioners Resign From Fubara’s Cabinet

Published

on

at

9:23 AM
Wike Keeps Mum On Plot To Impeach Rivers Gov, Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has kept mum on the resignation of eight commissioners from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that the eight commissioners resigned from Fubara’s cabinet on Thursday and have tendered their resignation letters.

Some of the commissioners stated that they resigned because of personal reasons that may require their immediate attention, while others stated family reasons for their decision.

The resigned commissioners are loyalists of the FCT minister and were part of his administration as the Governor of Rivers State.

The commissioners who have resigned include Dr. Gift Worlu (Housing), Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (Justice), Dr Des George-Kelly (Works), Emeka Woke (Special Duties), and Inime Aguma (Social Welfare and Rehabilitation).

Other Commissioners are Isaac Kamalu (Finance), Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education), and Jacobson Nbina (Transport).

As of the time of filing this report, the FCT minister has not issued any statement regarding the mass resignation of his loyalists and also refused to grant interviews on the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Get New DJ Mixes

Wike has also yet to respond to the demolition of the Rivers Assembly complex by the Fubara-led government.

© 2023 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Advertisement