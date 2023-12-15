‘We Will Continue To Protect The Interest Of Rivers State People’ – Fubara Speaks Amidst Resignations From His Cabinet

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has affirmed that he is committed to protecting the interest of the people of the state.

The Governor spoke for the first time on Friday via a video posted on his account on the X platform since the gale of resignation by commissioners which have greeted his cabinet.

Naija News reports that amidst the political tension which has enveloped Rivers State, not less than nine Commissioners have resigned from Fubara’s administration.

Speaking via the video, Fubara appreciated the people of Rivers State for their support and promised that he would continue to uphold the principles of justice and fairness.

See the video.

In another post, Fubara assured that Rivers State is safe for investment.

“I make bold to say that, Rivers State is a safe haven for investment,” the Governor wrote.

Rivers Crisis: Another Resignation Rocks Gov. Fubara’s Cabinet

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Austin Ben-Chioma has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports the Commissioner resigned on Friday, 15th December, 2023.

He cited personal reasons as responsible for his resignation according to the letter of resignation seen by our correspondent.

Ben-Chioma’s resignation makes it the ninth commissioner to tender a resignation letter as a result of the political war between Governor Fubara and his predecessor in office, Nyesom Wike.