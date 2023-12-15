Rivers Crisis: Another Resignation Rocks Gov. Fubara’s Cabinet

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Austin Ben-Chioma has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports the Commissioner resigned on Friday, 15th December, 2023.

He cited personal reasons as responsible for his resignation according to the letter of resignation seen by our correspondent.

Ben-Chioma’s resignation makes it the ninth commissioner to tender a resignation letter as a result of the political war between Governor Fubara and his predecessor in office, Nyesom Wike.

APC Chieftain Tells Wike To Leave Fubara Alone And Face His Job

A member of the dissolved All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Jesutega Onokpasa has chided the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike over the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

The APC chieftain blamed Wike for the crisis in Rivers State and urged him to resolve the issues he might have with his godson, Siminalayi Fubara who is the incumbent Governor of the State.

Onokpasa submitted that it is disrespectful of Wike to have continued with the political fight even after President Bola Tinubu summoned him and Fubara as part of efforts to restore peace in Rivers State.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV, the APC chieftain said members of the party are already tired of Wike’s antics and urged him to stop these antics and face his job as FCT Minister.

Taking a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Onokpasa said if the opposition party which Wike belongs to has more than one captain, the same is not so with the APC as Tinubu is in charge and all members are loyal to him.

Story continues below advertisement



He therefore called on the FCT Minister to respect the party that gave him a job and leave Fubara alone to also focus on governance in Rivers State.