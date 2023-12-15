Tinubu’s Minister Who Dumped Party Speaks On 2027 Governorship Ambition To Succeed Seyi Makinde

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has said his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Accord Party is not about the 2027 governorship ambition to succeed the incumbent Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Naija News reports that Adelabu, who left APC in May 2022 to join the Accord Party after failing to secure the party’s governorship ticket, stated this during his official return to APC at the party secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, on Friday.

While addressing the party faithful at the event, the minister said that he and others who left the party with him had formally returned to APC to support President Bola Tinubu in delivering his electoral promises.

Adelabu explained they had left the party earlier based on principle and not because they had problems with APC in the state or with party members.

He added they are back for reconciliation, cooperation and collaboration to enable the party to take over power in the 2027 election.

He said, “I returned not because of 2027 governorship ambition or to take over the party, but because I believe this is a party that brought President Bola Tinubu to power, and we need to support him to deliver on his electoral promises.

“This is not time for politics; it is time for governance, and Tinubu needs our support for him to succeed and deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I have come back to the party not to take over the party and not to dissolve executives; we have come to the party to extend hands of fellowship and reconciliation.

“We are assuring you that we are back for cooperation and collaboration for us to build a strong party so that the party will take over power in the state at the end of the day in 2027.”

In his remarks, APC chairman in the state, Isaac Omodewu, represented by the party’s secretary, Tajudeen Olanike, said that the party is open for reconciliation and ready to listen to all aggrieved members to build a stronger party.