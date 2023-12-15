Rivers Crisis: Drama As PDP Lawmakers Lead Solidarity March For Fubara

Two members of the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante and Boma Goodhead, on Friday, led a solidarity march to the Rivers State Government House in support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Abiante represents Andoni/Opobo/Nkiru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, while Goodhead represents Asari-Toru/Akuku-Toru Federal Constituency.

The lawmakers, who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were joined by some members of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC).

The two federal lawmakers led the IYC youths on a march from the UTC Junction along Azikiwe Road through to Government House and terminated at the State House of Assembly, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

Addressing the youths, the lawmakers said they will not allow Fubara to be bullied and humiliated by the former Rivers Governor, adding that the people of the state are behind the governor.

The march came on the heels of the political crisis rocking the state following the face-off between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.