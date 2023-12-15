Rivers Crisis: 8th Commissioner Resigns From Fubara’s Cabinet

The Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, Jacobson Nbina has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to his resignation letter seen by Naija News, Nbina cited personal and family commitments as reasons for his resignation.

Nbina in his resignation appreciated Fubara for the opportunity to serve in his administration and wished the Governor a successful tenure.

His resignation brings to eight, the number of Commissioners who have resigned their appointments from Fubara’s government as the clash between the Governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike continues to rock the political atmosphere in Rivers State.

The commissioners, who have tendered their resignation so far are:

1. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN).

2. Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly

3. Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke.

4. Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma.

5. Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

6. Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom.

7. Commissioner for Housing. Dr. Gift Worlu

8. Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Jacobson Nbina.