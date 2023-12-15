Release Nnamdi Kanu Unconditionally, World Igbo Congress Tells Supreme Court

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) has urged the Supreme Court to order the unconditional release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that the apex court is set to decide on the fate of the IPOB leaderdecide on the fate of the IPOB leader today and many groups have called for the release of Kanu.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of WIC, Dr Festus Okere, stated that Kanu is a freedom fighter and a leading advocate of Igbo interests within the Nigerian polity.

He also urged the Supreme Court to ignore the rumoured pressure on it to postpone the December 15 judgment day it had earlier scheduled to decide on Kanu’s matter.

According to WIC, Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya and continued detention in custody is political persecution and should be terminated.

The statement said: “This court held that the secretive classification of IPOB as a terrorist group by the Federal Government of Nigeria and its sub-national entities violates Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is now settled that IPOB was never and is not a terrorist entity; it has always been and remains a non-violent organisation advocating for the right of self-determination of the Igbo.

“WIC and most Igbo have always considered the extraordinary rendition and solitary confinement of MNK as part of the FGN’s overt and covert policy of unjustified discrimination against the Igbo, especially during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The Buhari administration considered the Igbo as a ‘dot’ and an underserving ‘5 percent’ voters of the Nigerian polity.

“This erroneous view led to its unjustified and unconstitutional but consistent persecution of the Igbo in whole or in part. MNK was collateral damage to that discriminatory and oppressive act by the FGN.

“The Igbo are aware that MNK was extraordinarily renditioned in Kenya by the FGN; and that the Nigerian Courts and other International Tribunals have held that it was illegal for the FGN to do so. Since June 27, 2021, MNK has been in solitary confinement in Nigeria. Even with his poor health conditions, he has been denied the opportunity to obtain appropriate medical treatment.

“Regardless of the growing negative perception of the Supreme Court amongst the Nigerian populace, it continues to be the last hope of the common man.’

“WIC believes that the Supreme Court will uphold the rule of law including the right of free speech and freedom of association enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution; and that it will ratify the numerous judgments of its subordinate courts, and of various International tribunals, which have all unanimously ordered the unconditional and immediate release of MNK.”