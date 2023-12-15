Pochettino Welcomes Christopher Nkunku Back To Chelsea’s Squad

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that France striker Christopher Nkunku is finally available to make his Premier League debut.

This means that Christopher Nkunku who has not played for Chelsea in the Premier League since he completed his move to the club last summer could play against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Recall that the 26-year-old Nkunku signed a £52 million contract with the Blues after leaving RB Leipzig, but he injured his left knee in a preseason friendly in Chicago.

The Frenchman who underwent surgery in August, might now start to get a “feel” of the English game, Pochettino said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The Argentine tactician added: “It’s a big motivation for us, for his team-mates, and the fans to see a player that should be important for us being in the squad for the first time.

“It’s very good news for us and it’s time to be calm and quiet because we don’t want to put pressure on him.”

Christopher Nkunku scored sixteen goals in twenty-five Bundesliga games last season which made his arrival at Chelsea a bit of a funfair which hasn’t yielded anything due to fitness issues.

Nkunku who has made ten appearances for France’s national team was the first player signed by Pochettino when the Argentine arrived at Stamford Bridge in May, but he was injured in a challenge with Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund.

Nkunku had shown promise on Chelsea’s preseason tour of the United States before sustaining his injury, scoring three goals in five games.