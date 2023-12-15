Judy Austin: ‘Jealousy Wan Kill Them, My Career Is Bigger Than Theirs’ – Yul Edochie Blasts Nollywood Stars

Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie, has slammed his colleagues in the movie industry for criticising him over his marital affair with Judy Austin.

Naija News recalls that the marriage of Yul to his colleague, Judy was heavily criticised by many of his colleagues and fans, especially after his first wife, May Edochie, said she had no knowledge about her husband taking a second wife and would not be persuaded to accepting polygamous lifestyle.

In a chat on White Pearl Studios TV, the movie star said many of his colleagues were interfering with something unrelated to them, claiming they were against him out of envy.

The actor confidently asserted that he was doing better than many of them, alleging that many Nollywood stars have been earning N150,000 per movie for over ten years in the film industry.

He said: “Nollywood colleagues are standing against me for wetin no concern them, they are envious of me. I am finer than all of them, I am doing better than many of them. There are many of them who have been earning N150k per movie for the past ten years, they don’t grow.”

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Yul wrote, “Jealousy wan kill them. My career is bigger than theirs. My name is bigger than theirs. My acting prowess, they can’t match it even in their next life. My voice alone is bigger than all their careers put together.”