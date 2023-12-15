Jose Mourinho Names His All-Time Best Eleven In Mikel Obi’s Presence

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan coach, Jose Mourinho has announced his all-time best eleven on Mikel Obi’s Obi One Podcast.

Even though Jose Mourinho made the star-studded list on Obi’s podcast, the Portuguese tactician didn’t deem the legendary Nigerian retired midfielder good enough to make the list.

Recall that Mikel Obi played under Jose Mourinho from 2006 to 2007 and then from 2013 to 2015. They both won one FA Cup, two league cups, and one Premier League title together.

Despite spending over three years together, the Portuguese tactician didn’t deem it fit to include Obi in his all-time first eleven which comprised of players he has coached in the past.

Mourinho also excluded all the players he coached at Tottenham Hotspur including Harry Kane.

Most of the players in Mourinho’s all-time first eleven are made of players he coached at Chelsea including Didier Drogba and Claude Makelele.

No player from Manchester United made the cut and he only included three players from Real Madrid, leaving out superstars like defender Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Below are Jose Mourinho’s all-time first eleven

GK: Petr Cech

RB: Javier Zanetti

CB: John Terry

CB: Ricardo Carvalho

LB: William Gallas

CM: Claude Makelele

CM: Frank Lampard

CM: Mesut Ozil

RW: Cristiano Ronaldo

LW: Eden Hazard

ST: Didier Drogba