‘Biased Judgment’ – IPOB Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling On Nnamdi Kanu

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court over the nullification of the Court of Appeal’s decision to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reported earlier that the apex court held that although Nnamdi Kanu was illegally repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya when he jumped bail, that development could not have divested the trial court of the jurisdiction to continue his trial.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of Justices, acknowledged that FG acted “irresponsibly” when it forcefully brought Kanu back to the country from Kenya, against all known laws.

It, however, held that it was not enough to divest the trial court of its jurisdiction to continue with the case.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB accused the Nigerian Supreme Court of failing to deliver impartial justice in the face of the nation’s complex challenges.

The group denounced the Supreme Court’s decision, emphasizing its apparent inability to dispense fair judgments in the current context of Nigeria’s numerous problems.

“The Supreme Court and its Justices have shown that they cannot dispense good judgment in the face of Nigeria and its problems,” Powerful declared.

IPOB further claimed that the ruling serves as a stark example of the court’s limited capacity, now exposed to the world and keenly observed by Biafrans across the globe.

“The world and Biafrans worldwide have seen the incapacity of the Supreme Court and their judges,” he added. “The global world will ask them questions and why allow Nigeria to scatter so quickly. IPOB will watch what is happening in Nigeria during this period.”

POB also expressed deep concern about the judicial system’s handling of this sensitive case and implies that the organization is closely monitoring the situation in Nigeria with international attention.